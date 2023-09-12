Bloomer, Hudson win titles at Rice Lake Invitational

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Bloomer freshman Ciara Hartman won the girls race and the Blackhawks took home the team championship Tuesday at the Rice Lake Invitational.
Hartman finished the course at UW-Eau Claire Barron County in 17:53. Fellow Bloomer freshman Aliya Hartman finished third in 19:32.
Bloomer recorded a team score of 88 points to win the meet over Rice Lake (132) and St. Croix Central (141).
Full girls results are available here
Ladysmith's Gavin Stewart won the boys race in 15:50. Hudson, behind five finishers in the top nine, ran away with the team title.