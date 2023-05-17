 Skip to main content
BRC teams to battle in first round of softball playoffs

  • Updated
Gelein Field Carson Park

(WQOW) - There will be three Big Rivers Conference showdowns in the opening round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association softball playoffs next week.

League champion Chippewa Falls has earned the #3 seed in Division 1 Sectional 1, and will host #14 seed Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday. The Cardinals won both regular season matchups.

Eau Claire North, the #7 seed in the bracket, will host #10 seed Menomonie on Tuesday. The teams split their regular season meetings.

Hudson, the #8 seed, will host #9 seed River Falls.

View all of the playoff brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

