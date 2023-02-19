Bruce boys seeing string of success over three-year build

 Skip to main content
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph by Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially late Wednesday into Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell
phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Bruce boys seeing string of success over three-year build

  • Updated
  • 0
Bruce's Ryan Popowich Dunks

Bruce's Ryan Popowich dunks at practice. 

BRUCE (WQOW)- Since Ed Lanzer took over as head coach of Bruce boys basketball three years ago, the program has seen a string of success that's rallying a community together.

The Red Raiders have rocketed to the top of the Lakeland East Conference, earning one conference title and two runner-up finishes in the last three seasons. Bruce is 18-3 so far this season and in position to make a strong playoff run.

The culture has changed under coach Lanzer, who has players buying in and bringing energy day in and day out.

"These guys are great players," Lanzer said. "They work hard. We've come into each year with a lot of goals in mind, they've succeeded with most of them. We're 51-14 over the last three years, these guys come to play every night."

The Red Raiders can score the ball effectively. Junior Ryan Popowich is averaging 23.8 points per game and has joined the program's 1,000-point club. Popowich is on pace to likely break the school's all-time scoring record by the time he graduates. Popowich's brother, Matthew, and senior Jake Thome are also averaging double figures.

While the Red Raiders have succeeded offensively, increased effort and intensity on defense has separated them from opponents this season. The want, the will to win and the need to help each other has made Bruce a defensive force.

"I think our intensity and wanting to go and win, all of us are putting in the time and effort," Matthew Popowich said.

"A lot of our games are won by defense, getting steals and getting out in transition," Ryan Popowich said. 

"To be able to know when another one of our players is struggling, or know when another one of our players is having a great night, we'll be able to use them in an effective way," Thome said.

Bruce has earned the No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs and will take on Glenwood City in the first round on February 28. The Red Raiders have two more games schedule to round out the regular season before the postseason begins.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

