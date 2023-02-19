Bruce boys seeing string of success over three-year build

BRUCE (WQOW)- Since Ed Lanzer took over as head coach of Bruce boys basketball three years ago, the program has seen a string of success that's rallying a community together.
The Red Raiders have rocketed to the top of the Lakeland East Conference, earning one conference title and two runner-up finishes in the last three seasons. Bruce is 18-3 so far this season and in position to make a strong playoff run.
The culture has changed under coach Lanzer, who has players buying in and bringing energy day in and day out.
"These guys are great players," Lanzer said. "They work hard. We've come into each year with a lot of goals in mind, they've succeeded with most of them. We're 51-14 over the last three years, these guys come to play every night."
The Red Raiders can score the ball effectively. Junior Ryan Popowich is averaging 23.8 points per game and has joined the program's 1,000-point club. Popowich is on pace to likely break the school's all-time scoring record by the time he graduates. Popowich's brother, Matthew, and senior Jake Thome are also averaging double figures.
While the Red Raiders have succeeded offensively, increased effort and intensity on defense has separated them from opponents this season. The want, the will to win and the need to help each other has made Bruce a defensive force.
"I think our intensity and wanting to go and win, all of us are putting in the time and effort," Matthew Popowich said.
"A lot of our games are won by defense, getting steals and getting out in transition," Ryan Popowich said.
"To be able to know when another one of our players is struggling, or know when another one of our players is having a great night, we'll be able to use them in an effective way," Thome said.
Bruce has earned the No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs and will take on Glenwood City in the first round on February 28. The Red Raiders have two more games schedule to round out the regular season before the postseason begins.