C2K: Culture raises expectations at Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH (WQOW) - Friday nights, Monday nights, and probably most nights involving football will be exciting in Ellsworth this fall.
The Panthers program features 70 players, the most Rob Heller has seen in his nine seasons as head coach.
A championship culture has helped grow participation numbers, and help Ellsworth succeed on the field with three-straight Middle Border Conference championships.
Heller said his skill position players will be a strength with their speed.
Ellsworth opens the season Friday at Edgar.
