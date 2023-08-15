 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

C2K: Culture raises expectations at Ellsworth

  • Updated
  • 0
Ellsworth football practice

The Panthers have been the class of the Middle Border Conference the last few years, thanks in large part to the culture the team has established

ELLSWORTH (WQOW) - Friday nights, Monday nights, and probably most nights involving football will be exciting in Ellsworth this fall.

The Panthers program features 70 players, the most Rob Heller has seen in his nine seasons as head coach.

A championship culture has helped grow participation numbers, and help Ellsworth succeed on the field with three-straight Middle Border Conference championships.

Heller said his skill position players will be a strength with their speed.

Ellsworth football head coach Rob Heller said speed at his skill player positions will be a strength this season

Ellsworth opens the season Friday at Edgar.

Watch News 18's Countdown to Kickoff special Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you