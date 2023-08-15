 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

C2K: DiSalvo follows his father to Cumberland

  • Updated
  • 0
Tony DiSalvo Cumberland

Tony DiSalvo moved back to Cumberland and is coaching the Beavers football team, just like his dad, Bucky, did nearly 60 years ago

CUMBERLAND (WQOW) - Tony DiSalvo came back to Cumberland to spend time with his family, and at his lake house.

He's also come back to coach the football program he played for, and his father coached and played for.

Bucky DiSalvo led Cumberland for seven seasons beginning in 1967 before concentrating on his duties as principal.

The Cumberland Beavers want to play better defense and with more positivity in 2023

While its a neat connection he now shares with his father, Tony DiSalvo would rather focus on improving the football team, which has new faces filling important roles on offense and defense.

About 30 players are out for football this fall, including six seniors and two all-conference performers from last season.

Cumberland travels to Hayward Friday for its season opener.

Watch News 18's Countdown to Kickoff special Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for more high school football team previews

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

