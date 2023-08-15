C2K: DiSalvo follows his father to Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WQOW) - Tony DiSalvo came back to Cumberland to spend time with his family, and at his lake house.
He's also come back to coach the football program he played for, and his father coached and played for.
Bucky DiSalvo led Cumberland for seven seasons beginning in 1967 before concentrating on his duties as principal.
While its a neat connection he now shares with his father, Tony DiSalvo would rather focus on improving the football team, which has new faces filling important roles on offense and defense.
About 30 players are out for football this fall, including six seniors and two all-conference performers from last season.
Cumberland travels to Hayward Friday for its season opener.
