C2K: Experienced Eagles eye big season

PEPIN (WQOW) - This season is a story nearly nine years in the making for Pepin/Alma football's 13 seniors.
The group has grown up playing the game together. Since they were in fifth grade, they've made sacrifices, put in long hours in the weight room, and shared a lot of success.
As their season season begins, expectations are high. Pepin/Alma returns most of its starters from last season, which resulted in a Dairyland Conference championship and two playoff wins.
Three seniors graduated, including quarterback Drew Seifert, but the Eagles are confident in the players stepping in to fill their shoes. Madox Stewart, after playing tight end last season, will orchestrate the offense at quarterback.
Pepin/Alma opens its season at Elmwood/Plum City on Friday, August 18.
