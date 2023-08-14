 Skip to main content
C2K: Experienced Thorp eyes playoffs

  • Updated
Thorp Cardinals practice

A talented and experienced Cardinals program is seeking its first postseason trip since 2010

THORP (WQOW) - Though the Thorp Cardinals have not been playoff eligible the last few seasons, they have played in some big games.

This year, Thorp can qualify for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's 8 player postseason as it enters its third season in the league.

Thorp returns an experienced backfield, a strong offensive line and some quick players on defense.

The Thorp Cardinals are a band of brothers on and off the football field.

Head coach Keldric Stokes, in his fifth season, said his program's culture is where it needs to be for the Cardinals to contend for their first playoff appearance since 2010.

Thorp opens the season against Prairie Farm on Friday, August 25.

