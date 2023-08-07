C2K: Menomonie returns most starters for 2023

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - If the Menomonie Mustangs football team has success this fall, it can credit it to the work put in over the winter, spring and summer.
Menomonie, seeking its 34th straight playoff appearance, opens the 2023 season fresh off its best offseason in the weight room under head coach Mike Sinz.
"We have 21 seniors. I remember multiple days in the winter and spring and obviously the summer that we had every single senior in the weight room by 6:00 a.m.," Sinz said. "We feel like that's going to obviously be a huge plus for us this year."
The Mustangs return approximately 16 of 22 starters. Sinz said he feels he has some playmakers on the perimeter and on defense. Nearly all starters return on Menomonie's kickoff team and punt team.
Menomonie hosts Rice Lake on Thursday, August 17.