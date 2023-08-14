 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

C2K: Rice Lake racing to grow young talent

  • Updated
  • 0
080923 Rice Lake football practice

The Rice Lake Warriors football team has talented players in new starting spots this year. Coach Dan Hill says its on his staff to get them up to speed quickly.

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - It's a race against time for Rice Lake head coach Dan Hill.

His Warriors football team has a lot of talent, but lost some of its top players from last year along the line of scrimmage.

To compete in games this fall, Hill knows he has to help his young players grow into their starting roles quickly.

"It's just a matter of if we can get them ready fast enough," Hill said.

SPVR: study, practice, visualize, repeat, is what Rice Lake's coaching staff is pushing on its players to try and help them grow.

Rice Lake opens the season Thursday at Menomonie, then will navigate a competitive Middle Border Conference schedule.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you