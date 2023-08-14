C2K: Rice Lake racing to grow young talent

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - It's a race against time for Rice Lake head coach Dan Hill.
His Warriors football team has a lot of talent, but lost some of its top players from last year along the line of scrimmage.
To compete in games this fall, Hill knows he has to help his young players grow into their starting roles quickly.
"It's just a matter of if we can get them ready fast enough," Hill said.
SPVR: study, practice, visualize, repeat, is what Rice Lake's coaching staff is pushing on its players to try and help them grow.
Rice Lake opens the season Thursday at Menomonie, then will navigate a competitive Middle Border Conference schedule.