C2K: Thunder make coaching, scheme changes

OSSEO (WQOW) - The car wouldn't start last season for Thunder football.
Under first year head coach Chad Tankovich, Osseo-Fairchild failed to win a game.
Coach Tankovich lifted the hood to evaluate the problems, and made a number of changes prior to the 2023 season.
The Thunder have changed schemes and coordinators on offense and defense. The team also focused on weight lifting and SAQ (speed, agility, quickness) training.
Osseo-Fairchild has 13 seniors this fall and a number of starters returning.
The Thunder open the season at Arcadia on Friday, August 18.
Tune in to WQOW at 6:30 p.m. on August 16 for our annual 'Countdown to Kickoff' special