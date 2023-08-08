 Skip to main content
C2K: Thunder make coaching, scheme changes

  • Updated
  • 0
080323 Osseo-Fairchild practice

Osseo-Fairchild football is hoping some offseason adjustments lead to wins in 2023

OSSEO (WQOW) - The car wouldn't start last season for Thunder football.

Under first year head coach Chad Tankovich, Osseo-Fairchild failed to win a game.

Coach Tankovich lifted the hood to evaluate the problems, and made a number of changes prior to the 2023 season.

Osseo-Fairchild's 13 seniors are trying to lead a program turnaround in 2023

The Thunder have changed schemes and coordinators on offense and defense. The team also focused on weight lifting and SAQ (speed, agility, quickness) training.

Osseo-Fairchild has 13 seniors this fall and a number of starters returning.

The Thunder open the season at Arcadia on Friday, August 18.

