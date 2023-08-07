 Skip to main content
C2K: Young Crickets ready to compete

080323 Fall Creek football practice

Fall Creek's roster is mostly underclassmen this season, but the Crickets are still expecting to compete in the difficult Cloverbelt Conference

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Numbers continue to climb, but the Fall Creek Crickets football program is experiencing a youth movement in 2023.

For the first time in years, Fall Creek will have a varsity, junior varsity and C team. Forty of the program's 55 players are freshmen or sophomores.

"We have a lot of guys who are learning on the fly," said Tyler Mickelson, who begins his fourth season as head coach. "

The Crickets have a young roster in 2023, but have made the playoffs the last three years.

Fall Creek will travel to Altoona to face the Railroaders on Thursday, August 18.

