C2K: Young Crickets ready to compete

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Numbers continue to climb, but the Fall Creek Crickets football program is experiencing a youth movement in 2023.
For the first time in years, Fall Creek will have a varsity, junior varsity and C team. Forty of the program's 55 players are freshmen or sophomores.
"We have a lot of guys who are learning on the fly," said Tyler Mickelson, who begins his fourth season as head coach. "
Fall Creek will travel to Altoona to face the Railroaders on Thursday, August 18.
Tune in to WQOW at 6:30 p.m. on August 16 for our annual 'Countdown to Kickoff' special