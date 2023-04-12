Cardinals baseball comes back stronger in 2023

STRUM (WQOW) - Last season ended in sudden disappointment for Eleva-Strum baseball.
The Cardinals lost their regional playoffs opener to Cochrane-Fountain City at home. The loss still stings as the team begins to play games in 2023.
That's because most of the roster returns, and expectations are high as Eleva-Strum looks to contend in the Dairyland Conference and beyond.
Pitching is a noticeable strength for CJ Christianson's squad, with a number of reliable arms in the rotation and bullpen.
Eleva-Strum (2-0) will host Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Thursday at Spangberg Field at 5:00. The team is planning to present superfan and baseball mentor Tony Tollefson a donation check prior to the game.