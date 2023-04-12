 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 773.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Wednesday was 773.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

Cardinals baseball comes back stronger in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
041223 Eleva-Strum baseball practice

Members of the Eleva-Strum baseball team huddle before practice at Spangberg Field in Strum on April 12, 2023.

Eleva-Strum baseball is loaded with experience and pitching this season.

STRUM (WQOW) - Last season ended in sudden disappointment for Eleva-Strum baseball.

The Cardinals lost their regional playoffs opener to Cochrane-Fountain City at home. The loss still stings as the team begins to play games in 2023.

That's because most of the roster returns, and expectations are high as Eleva-Strum looks to contend in the Dairyland Conference and beyond.

Pitching is a noticeable strength for CJ Christianson's squad, with a number of reliable arms in the rotation and bullpen.

Eleva-Strum (2-0) will host Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Thursday at Spangberg Field at 5:00. The team is planning to present superfan and baseball mentor Tony Tollefson a donation check prior to the game.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you