 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CFM Sabers skate past ECA Stars, 3-1

  • Updated
  • 0
012423 CFM Sabers ECA Stars ghky

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The CFM Sabers scored a goal in every period Tuesday to take down their rivals, the ECA Stars, 3-1 at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Addisyn Buesgen scored less than two minutes into the contest to give the Sabers (3-3 BRC) a 1-0 advantage.

In the second period, Marley Sterling to double the Sabers' advantage.

With less than four minutes remaining in the third period, ECA's Addisyn Gruhlke capitalized on a power play chance to trim the deficit to 2-1.

CFM's Rhylee Buesgen scored the final goal after the Stars had pulled goalie Evie Pritzl for an extra attacker.

The teams have now split their regular season meetings.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you