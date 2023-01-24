CFM Sabers skate past ECA Stars, 3-1

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The CFM Sabers scored a goal in every period Tuesday to take down their rivals, the ECA Stars, 3-1 at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Addisyn Buesgen scored less than two minutes into the contest to give the Sabers (3-3 BRC) a 1-0 advantage.
In the second period, Marley Sterling to double the Sabers' advantage.
With less than four minutes remaining in the third period, ECA's Addisyn Gruhlke capitalized on a power play chance to trim the deficit to 2-1.
CFM's Rhylee Buesgen scored the final goal after the Stars had pulled goalie Evie Pritzl for an extra attacker.
The teams have now split their regular season meetings.