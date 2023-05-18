 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Ladysmith tie for Heart o' North golf championship

  Updated
  • 0
051823 Chetek Weyerhaeuser Ladysmith tie for Heart o North golf championship

The Bulldogs and Lumberjacks both finished the season with 17 conference points.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Ladysmith ended the season with 17 total points.

CHETEK (WQOW) - The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Ladysmith boys golf teams will share the Heart o' North Conference championship in 2023.

The Bulldogs won the conference tournament Thursday at Sioux Creek Golf Course, creating a tie with the Lumberjacks for total points, 17, this season.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser recorded a team score of 323 Thursday, three strokes ahead of Ladysmith. Saint Croix Falls was third (338), followed by Hayward (344), Spooner (360), Northwestern (370), Cumberland (372), Ashland (384), Barron (391) and Cameron (448).

Bulldogs sophomore Bryce Killoren earned medalist honors for the tournament with a round of 3-under par 69. Ladysmith golfers finished in the next three spots, with Dane Prohaska and Simon Cole tying for second with rounds of 77, and Coltin Fenstermacher shooting 78.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

