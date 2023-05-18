Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Ladysmith tie for Heart o' North golf championship

CHETEK (WQOW) - The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Ladysmith boys golf teams will share the Heart o' North Conference championship in 2023.
The Bulldogs won the conference tournament Thursday at Sioux Creek Golf Course, creating a tie with the Lumberjacks for total points, 17, this season.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser recorded a team score of 323 Thursday, three strokes ahead of Ladysmith. Saint Croix Falls was third (338), followed by Hayward (344), Spooner (360), Northwestern (370), Cumberland (372), Ashland (384), Barron (391) and Cameron (448).
Bulldogs sophomore Bryce Killoren earned medalist honors for the tournament with a round of 3-under par 69. Ladysmith golfers finished in the next three spots, with Dane Prohaska and Simon Cole tying for second with rounds of 77, and Coltin Fenstermacher shooting 78.