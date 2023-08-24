 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chi-Hi drops to 1-1 after loss at D.C. Everest

  • Updated
  • 0
082423 Chippewa Falls DC Everest football

Chippewa Falls lost its first game of the season Thursday, 24-14, at D.C. Everest

WESTON (WQOW) - Ten points in the fourth quarter helped the D.C. Everest Evergreens top the Chippewa Falls Cardinals, 24-14, Thursday at Stiehm Stadium.

Chi-Hi (1-1) relied on big plays to keep pace on the road. Mason Von Haden connected with Sam Hebert for a 57-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, tying the game at 7-7.

Everest scored late in the first half to take a halftime lead, but in the third quarter, Jack Zwiefelhofer intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to even the score again at 14-14. Zwiefelhofer had two interceptions on the night.

D.C. Everest (2-0) scored early in the fourth quarter to re-gain the lead, then added a field goal for the final margin of victory.

Chippewa Falls will open Big Rivers Conference play at Hudson on Friday, September 1.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you