Chi-Hi drops to 1-1 after loss at D.C. Everest

WESTON (WQOW) - Ten points in the fourth quarter helped the D.C. Everest Evergreens top the Chippewa Falls Cardinals, 24-14, Thursday at Stiehm Stadium.
Chi-Hi (1-1) relied on big plays to keep pace on the road. Mason Von Haden connected with Sam Hebert for a 57-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, tying the game at 7-7.
Everest scored late in the first half to take a halftime lead, but in the third quarter, Jack Zwiefelhofer intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to even the score again at 14-14. Zwiefelhofer had two interceptions on the night.
D.C. Everest (2-0) scored early in the fourth quarter to re-gain the lead, then added a field goal for the final margin of victory.
Chippewa Falls will open Big Rivers Conference play at Hudson on Friday, September 1.