Chi-Hi softball clinches BRC title, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 15, Eau Claire North 0 (5 innings)

Chippewa Falls 8, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Menomonie 4, River Falls 3

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis 15, Thorp 2 (6 innings) - Ramblers clinch second straight Western Cloverbelt title

Osseo-Fairchild 12, Neillsville 2 (6 innings)

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 3, Independence/Gilmanton 2 - Cardinals clinch Dairyland conference title

Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Whitehall 1

Heart o' North Conference

Cumberland 5, Spooner 4

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 17, Amery 2 (5 innings)

Nonconference

Elk Mound 12, Bloomer 4

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 8, Eau Claire North 2 - Cardinals clinch 17th BRC title in last 24 years

Menomonie 13, Rice Lake 3 (5 innings)

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (5 innings)

Thorp 13, Eau Claire Regis 3 (5 innings)

Dairyland Conference

Independence/Gilmanton 4, Eleva-Strum 3

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 2

Nonconference

Fall Creek 15, Colfax 1 (5 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 13, Arcadia 2 (6 innings)

Stanley-Boyd 9, Altoona 8 (8 innings)

Athens 9, Cadott 2

Boys high school golf

Big Rivers Conference match at Wild Ridge

1. Eau Claire Memorial, 142

2. Hudson, 144

3. River Falls, 148

4. Eau Claire North, 150

5. New Richmond, 151

6. Rice Lake, 158

7. Chippewa Falls, 163

8. Menomonie, 165

Top 10 individuals:

1. Matthew Marsollek (RF), 32

1. Parker Etzel (ECM), 32

3. Sam Swavely (HUD), 35

3. Drake Card (HUD), 35

3. Will Schlitz (ECM), 35

6, Ben Christianson (ECM), 36

6. Judah Kruit (ECN), 36

8. Brady Gilbert (HUD), 37

8. Carson Kohlrusch (NR), 37

8. Nicholas Logan (HUD), 37

8. Matthew Unger (NR), 37

8. Carter Lee (ECN), 37

8. Cole Langeness (NR), 37

Girls high school soccer

Regis/McDonell 2, Arcadia 0 - Laufenberg (RMC): 1st varsity goal; Lewis (RMC): goal; Saints now 11-3

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

