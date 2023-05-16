Chi-Hi softball clinches BRC title, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 15, Eau Claire North 0 (5 innings)
Chippewa Falls 8, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Menomonie 4, River Falls 3
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis 15, Thorp 2 (6 innings) - Ramblers clinch second straight Western Cloverbelt title
Osseo-Fairchild 12, Neillsville 2 (6 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 3, Independence/Gilmanton 2 - Cardinals clinch Dairyland conference title
Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Whitehall 1
Heart o' North Conference
Cumberland 5, Spooner 4
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 17, Amery 2 (5 innings)
Nonconference
Elk Mound 12, Bloomer 4
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 8, Eau Claire North 2 - Cardinals clinch 17th BRC title in last 24 years
Menomonie 13, Rice Lake 3 (5 innings)
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (5 innings)
Thorp 13, Eau Claire Regis 3 (5 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Independence/Gilmanton 4, Eleva-Strum 3
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 2
Nonconference
Fall Creek 15, Colfax 1 (5 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 13, Arcadia 2 (6 innings)
Stanley-Boyd 9, Altoona 8 (8 innings)
Athens 9, Cadott 2
Boys high school golf
Big Rivers Conference match at Wild Ridge
1. Eau Claire Memorial, 142
2. Hudson, 144
3. River Falls, 148
4. Eau Claire North, 150
5. New Richmond, 151
6. Rice Lake, 158
7. Chippewa Falls, 163
8. Menomonie, 165
Top 10 individuals:
1. Matthew Marsollek (RF), 32
1. Parker Etzel (ECM), 32
3. Sam Swavely (HUD), 35
3. Drake Card (HUD), 35
3. Will Schlitz (ECM), 35
6, Ben Christianson (ECM), 36
6. Judah Kruit (ECN), 36
8. Brady Gilbert (HUD), 37
8. Carson Kohlrusch (NR), 37
8. Nicholas Logan (HUD), 37
8. Matthew Unger (NR), 37
8. Carter Lee (ECN), 37
8. Cole Langeness (NR), 37
Girls high school soccer
Regis/McDonell 2, Arcadia 0 - Laufenberg (RMC): 1st varsity goal; Lewis (RMC): goal; Saints now 11-3