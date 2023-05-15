 Skip to main content
Chi-Hi sweeps BRC track & field conference titles

051523 Chippewa Falls track and field celebrates BRC title sweep

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - For the first time since 1991, Chippewa Falls High School is on top of the Big Rivers Conference in both boys and girls track and field.

The Cardinals swept the titles Monday at the conference meet. The girls team scored 154.5 points to edge Rice Lake (141). The boys team scored 111 points to narrowly beat Eau Claire Memorial and New Richmond (107) and Menomonie (105).

Full results can be found here

The road to state continues next week with Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regionals and sectionals.

