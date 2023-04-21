Chris Schmitt steps down as Augusta boys basketball coach

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Chris Schmitt has stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at Augusta High School.
Beavers Athletic Director Archie Sherbinow said in a email Friday Schmitt wants to focus on spending more time with his family. He added Schmitt's time and dedication to the program will be missed.
Schmitt had led the Beavers since 2018. This past season, Augusta finished 5-18.
Augusta is looking for an immediate replacement. Sherbinow said he is seeking a role model that will put equal emphasis on athletics and academics.