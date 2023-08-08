Colfax feels strong, is ready to win

COLFAX (WQOW) - Weight room and locker room numbers are climbing, and the Colfax Vikings hope the win count will too.
After a summer of agility training, Colfax hopes its experienced roster will take the next step and secure more victories this fall. Colfax finished 1-8 last season under new head coach Joe Beranek.
The Vikings will feature a new starting quarterback in Zach Hiitola and a number of linemen, but return approximately seven players on each side of the ball.
Beranek said practices have a faster pace this season with coaches taking less time to teach during drills. Instead, they are providing feedback the next day thanks to an assistant filming practice.
Colfax opens the season at home against Whitehall on Friday, August 18.
Tune in to WQOW at 6:30 p.m. on August 16 for our annual 'Countdown to Kickoff' special