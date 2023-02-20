Crickets cruise past Railroaders, other boys basketball scores

(WQOW) - Monday's boys high school basketball scores
Nonconference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Mondovi 48
Fall Creek 73, Altoona 50 - Vollrath (FC): 27 points, moves to 2nd on all-time scoring list
Bo Vollrath had 27 points tonight. That is enough to over take Jordan Reetz (1270) for 2nd place on the All Time Career points list. Next up- Steve Wilhelm pic.twitter.com/h96vP22JFJ— Dave Strasburg (@DaveStrasburg) February 21, 2023
Onalaska 89, Menomonie 55
Cumberland 68, Bloomer 59
Alma/Pepin 85, Coulee Christian 37
Wausau East 69, Colfax 57
Neillsville 58, Durand-Arkansaw 41
Colby 86, Stratford 80
Spring Valley 59, Clear Lake 48
Lakeland Conference
Turtle Lake 66, Bruce 64
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central 84, Ellsworth 55