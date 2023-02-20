Crickets cruise past Railroaders, other boys basketball scores

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive Tuesday afternoon, tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph by Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&