Crickets playing unselfish, balanced basketball

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - With a 72-37 win over Mondovi on Monday, the Fall Creek boys basketball team improved to 12-2 on the season.
The Crickets have won five games in a row and remained ranked in the state poll.
Bo Vollrath, who recently reached 1,000 career points, leads the scoring for Fall Creek, but also leads the team in assists.
The Crickets have shown the ability to play unselfish, balanced basketball.
"We don't care who scores on our team, as long as we get a win," senior Leo Hagberg said.
Fall Creek returns to Cloverbelt Conference play Thursday when it hosts Stanley-Boyd.