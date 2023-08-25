 Skip to main content
Crowd 'Cast: Pepin/Alma routs Assumption behind Olson's 7 TDs

  • Updated
  • 0
082523 Crowd 'Cast Pepin/Alma

ALMA (WQOW) - Evan Olson scored seven touchdowns in the first half Friday to power Pepin/Alma to a 69-30 win over Assumption.

Thanks to Ashley and Mya for providing the play-by-play in this week's edition of 'Crowd 'Cast!'

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

