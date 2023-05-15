Durand-Arkansaw golf caps dominant season with Dunn-St. Croix title

COLFAX (WQOW) - Freshman Troy Pudenz earned medalist honors with a 9-over par 80 and the Durand-Arkansaw golf team capped a dominant season by winning the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship Monday.
Pudenz edged teammate Logan Weissinger by one stroke. Colfax/Elk Mound's Orion Nichols finished third (85), followed by Glenwood City's Esdyn Swenby (87) and Colfax/Elk Mound's Zane Brice (88).
Durand-Arkansaw finished with a team score of 344 to best Colfax/Elk Mound (360) and Glenwood City (371). The Panthers won every conference event this season.
Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional tournaments are next week.