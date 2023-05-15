 Skip to main content
Durand-Arkansaw golf caps dominant season with Dunn-St. Croix title

  • Updated
  • 0
051523 Durand-Arkansaw wins Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship

The Panthers won Monday's conference tournament at Whitetail Golf Course behind Troy Pudenz's individual title.

COLFAX (WQOW) - Freshman Troy Pudenz earned medalist honors with a 9-over par 80 and the Durand-Arkansaw golf team capped a dominant season by winning the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship Monday.

Pudenz edged teammate Logan Weissinger by one stroke. Colfax/Elk Mound's Orion Nichols finished third (85), followed by Glenwood City's Esdyn Swenby (87) and Colfax/Elk Mound's Zane Brice (88).

Durand-Arkansaw finished with a team score of 344 to best Colfax/Elk Mound (360) and Glenwood City (371). The Panthers won every conference event this season.

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional tournaments are next week.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

