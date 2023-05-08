Durand-Arkansaw golf continues dominance in Dunn-St. Croix

COLFAX (WQOW) - All five Panthers golfers finished in the top nine spots and the Durand-Arkansaw boys golf team won its sixth straight Dunn-St. Croix Conference match on Monday at Whitetail Golf Course.
Troy Pudenz earned medalist honors with a 3-over 39 on the front nine. Logan Weissinger finished second individually one stroke behind.
Shane Prissel (42) finished third, while Jordan Bechel and Ethan Mack both shot 45 to finish tied for ninth.
Durand-Arkansaw won the event with a team score of 166. Colfax/Elk Mound and Glenwood City tied for second with scores of 181. Spring Valley was fourth (199), followed by Mondovi in fifth (213).
Conference play continues Tuesday in Mondovi and Thursday in Spring Valley. The conference tournament is next Monday at Whitetail.