Durand's Hagness racing for records in senior season

DURAND (WQOW) - Kendall Hagness found her passion for track late in high school, but she's turned it into an opportunity at the NCAA Division I level.
Hagness, a senior at Durand-Arkansaw, will compete for St. Thomas University next year. Before that, she is hoping to earn another trip to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet in June.
This season, Hagness has set school records in the 55 meter dash, 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash and 800 meter run. Last year, she won the WIAA Division 3 100 meter dash title.
Hagness won Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles in the 100, 200 and 400.
Durand-Arkansaw will host a WIAA Division 2 regional on Monday.