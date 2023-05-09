 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eleva-Strum baseball outlasts Immanuel Lutheran, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
050923 Eleva-Strum Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran baseball

The Cardinals defeated the Lancers 14-5 Tuesday night at Carson Park in a game that lasted nearly three hours.

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school baseball

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 14, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5

Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Independence/Gilmanton 3

Big Rivers Conference

River Falls 7, Eau Claire North 0

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis 4, Cadott 2

Bloomer 3, McDonell Central 1

Neillsville 9, Spencer 6

Nonconference

Durand-Arkansaw 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12

The Cardinals topped River Falls 11-1 Tuesday to remain atop the Big Rivers Conference standings.

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 11, Eau Claire Memorial 3 - game recap here

Chippewa Falls 11, River Falls 1 (6 innings)

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 15, Osseo-Fairchild 2 - Crickets clinch outright Western Cloverbelt title

Cadott 13, Eau Claire Regis 9

Stanley-Boyd 6, Thorp 5 - game 1 of doubleheader

Stanley-Boyd 7, Thorp 1 - game 2 of doubleheader

McDonell Central 10, Bloomer 0 (5 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader

McDonell Central 13, Bloomer 9 (10 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Eleva-Strum 1 - Lancers turned triple play in 6th inning

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Independence/Gilmanton 1

Blair-Taylor 13, Lincoln 0 - game 1 of doubleheader

Blair-Taylor 21, Lincoln 0 - game 2 of doubleheader

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 4, Durand-Arkansaw 1

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 14, Amery 0

Boys high school tennis

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 6, Eau Claire North 1

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Menomonie 0

Middle Border Conference

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Altoona/Fall Creek 0

Nonconference

Regis/McDonell 8, Wautoma 0

College baseball

UW-Eau Claire 13, Carleton 8 - game 1 of doubleheader

UW-Eau Claire 12, Carleton 2 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader; Blugolds finish season 12-27

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you