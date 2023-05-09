Eleva-Strum baseball outlasts Immanuel Lutheran, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school baseball
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 14, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5
Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Independence/Gilmanton 3
Big Rivers Conference
River Falls 7, Eau Claire North 0
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis 4, Cadott 2
Bloomer 3, McDonell Central 1
Neillsville 9, Spencer 6
Nonconference
Durand-Arkansaw 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 11, Eau Claire Memorial 3 - game recap here
Chippewa Falls 11, River Falls 1 (6 innings)
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 15, Osseo-Fairchild 2 - Crickets clinch outright Western Cloverbelt title
Cadott 13, Eau Claire Regis 9
Stanley-Boyd 6, Thorp 5 - game 1 of doubleheader
Stanley-Boyd 7, Thorp 1 - game 2 of doubleheader
McDonell Central 10, Bloomer 0 (5 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader
McDonell Central 13, Bloomer 9 (10 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Eleva-Strum 1 - Lancers turned triple play in 6th inning
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Independence/Gilmanton 1
Blair-Taylor 13, Lincoln 0 - game 1 of doubleheader
Blair-Taylor 21, Lincoln 0 - game 2 of doubleheader
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 4, Durand-Arkansaw 1
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 14, Amery 0
Boys high school tennis
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 6, Eau Claire North 1
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Menomonie 0
Middle Border Conference
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Altoona/Fall Creek 0
Nonconference
Regis/McDonell 8, Wautoma 0
College baseball
UW-Eau Claire 13, Carleton 8 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Eau Claire 12, Carleton 2 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader; Blugolds finish season 12-27