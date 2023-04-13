 Skip to main content
Eleva-Strum baseball raises money for mentor

  • Updated
  • 0
041323 Eleva-Strum baseball raises money for Tony Tollefson

Members of the Eleva-Strum baseball team present Tony Tollefson, a longtime coach, mentor and supporter of the program, a check for medical expenses on April 13, 2023.

STRUM (WQOW) - For years, Tony Tollefson has been there for them.

On Thursday, the Cardinals baseball team was there for Tony Tollefson.

The longtime fan, mentor, coach and supporter of baseball in Strum and Eleva is in need of a kidney transplant.

To help cover medical costs, Eleva-Strum players, parents and coaches sold coupon books from Culver's restaurants in Eau Claire. They presented Tollefson a check for $4,000 Thursday prior to playing Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at Spangberg Field.

"Just completely overwhelming," Tollefson said afterward. "Small town pride that people have and have come together and help people out with that. It's just amazing what those towns can do."

CJ Christianson and other members of the Cardinals' coaching staff are part of the ownership group for the restaurants. Their initial fundraising goal was $2,000.

"When you always have to go order more coupons, that's a good problem," Christianson said. "All the credit to the kids, the parents, the community."

Cardinals pitcher and first baseman Jake Bjerke said the team was ready to jump in and help.

"Anyone would do anything for him," he said.

Eleva-Strum won the game, 13-3, in five innings with Tollefson serving as public address announcer.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

