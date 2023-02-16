Elk Mound girls finish perfect conference season, other Thursday basketball scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school basketball scores
Girls high school basketball
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 58, Elmwood/Plum City 28 - Mounders finish 14-0 in conference
The Mounders finish 14-0 in DSC play & 23-1 in the regular season with a win over EPC 58-28. Brooke Emery had 14 pts, Tori Blaskowski had 13 pts, Ellie Schiszik had 7 pts, Lydia Levra had 6 pts, Chloe Dummer had 5 pts. It was a great night celebrating our seniors and youth teams! pic.twitter.com/2GwRTUf7mp— Elk Mound Girls Basketball (@ElkMoundGBB) February 17, 2023
Durand-Arkansaw 64, Spring Valley 22
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 73, Colby 49
Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47
Dairyland Conference
Lincoln 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47
Eleva-Strum 53, Whitehall 42
Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Melrose-Mindoro 55
Heart o' North Conference
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spooner 36
Middle Border Conference
Osceola 68, Prescott 48
Somerset 44, Amery 37
Nonconference
Neillsville 47, Bangor 39
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 49, Rice Lake 45 - Raiders clinch share of conference title
Chippewa Falls 62, New Richmond 55
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Menomonie 74
River Falls 50, Eau Claire North 39
Lakeland Conference
Prairie Farm 98, Lake Holcombe 45 - Rassbach (PF): 37 points, reaches 1,000 for his career
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 73, Amery 58