 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elk Mound girls finish perfect conference season, other Thursday basketball scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Elk Mound girls basketball celebrates
Nickalas Tabbert

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school basketball scores

Girls high school basketball

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 58, Elmwood/Plum City 28 - Mounders finish 14-0 in conference

Durand-Arkansaw 64, Spring Valley 22

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 73, Colby 49

Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47

Dairyland Conference

Lincoln 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47

Eleva-Strum 53, Whitehall 42

Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Melrose-Mindoro 55

Heart o' North Conference

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spooner 36

Middle Border Conference

Osceola 68, Prescott 48

Somerset 44, Amery 37

Nonconference

Neillsville 47, Bangor 39

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 49, Rice Lake 45 - Raiders clinch share of conference title

Chippewa Falls 62, New Richmond 55

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Menomonie 74

River Falls 50, Eau Claire North 39

Lakeland Conference

Prairie Farm 98, Lake Holcombe 45 - Rassbach (PF): 37 points, reaches 1,000 for his career

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 73, Amery 58

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you