Etzel wins individual title, Memorial golf 2nd as a team at state

KOHLER (WQOW) - Parker Etzel ended his high school career as a state champion and the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team finished second at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 state tournament Tuesday.

The Abes finished eight strokes behind Sheboygan North, which won its first title since 1986.

Etzel finished the two-day tournament 3-over par to win by two strokes over Waunakee's KC Nickel.

Will Schlitz finished tied for eighth at 8-over par.

In Division 2, McDonell/Regis finished fifth as a team in its state tournament debut. Madison Edgewood repeated as state champions. Amery finished seventh as a team.

The Saints were led individually by Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski, who tied for 10th individually at 13-over par.

In Division 3, Neillsville finished seventh as a team, followed by Glenwood City in eighth.

