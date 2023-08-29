 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Explosive plays, limited mistakes key for North in crosstown showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
082923 North football practice

Eau Claire North football is hoping this is the year it breaks through for a crosstown showdown win over rival Eau Claire Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - North football's biggest strength may be its ability to keep playing.

The Huskies had a poor showing in their season-opening loss, then rallied to win an overtime thriller against La Crosse Logan last week at Carson Park.

It sets up an intriguing crosstown showdown on Friday, where North is hoping to snap a losing streak dating back to 2008 against its intra-city rival, Eau Claire Memorial.

Eau Claire North relied on explosive plays to beat La Crosse Logan in its home opener. That could be the key element in beating Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.

The Huskies have shown flashes of an explosive offense. They've also struggled with turnovers and penalties.

Matt McGinnis, in his second season as head coach, said Tuesday the team that limits its mistakes will likely win on Friday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you