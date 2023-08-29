Explosive plays, limited mistakes key for North in crosstown showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - North football's biggest strength may be its ability to keep playing.
The Huskies had a poor showing in their season-opening loss, then rallied to win an overtime thriller against La Crosse Logan last week at Carson Park.
It sets up an intriguing crosstown showdown on Friday, where North is hoping to snap a losing streak dating back to 2008 against its intra-city rival, Eau Claire Memorial.
The Huskies have shown flashes of an explosive offense. They've also struggled with turnovers and penalties.
Matt McGinnis, in his second season as head coach, said Tuesday the team that limits its mistakes will likely win on Friday.