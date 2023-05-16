 Skip to main content
Fall Creek sweeps titles at Western Cloverbelt championships

051623 Fall Creek wins womens 4x800 relay Western Cloverbelt Conference meet

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Fall Creek swept the boys and girls team titles at the Western Cloverbelt Conference meet on Tuesday in Bloomer.

The Crickets scored 213 points to win the girls competition over Cadott (116) and Bloomer (111). Fall Creek's boys team scored 176 points to edge Stanley-Boyd (159.5) and Bloomer (111).

Full results are available here

The Loyal girls and Neillsville boys earned titles at the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference meet in Gilman.

Full results are available here

At the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet in Durand, the Mondovi girls and Elk Mound boys captured championships.

Full results are available here

At the Heart o' North Conference meet in Maple, the Hayward girls and Northwestern boys won team titles.

Full results are available here

Altoona hosted the Middle Border Conference meet, but Osceola swept the team titles with scores of 225 points for the girls and 193 for the boys.

Full results are available here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

