Fish earns first win as North head coach in home opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A 10-run third inning helped the Eau Claire North baseball team beat New Richmond, 19-7, Thursday and give Jordan Fish his first victory as Huskies head coach.
North trailed early, but took control in the third and eventually ended the game in five innings.
"We battled, took advantage of some opportunities tonight and drove the baseball and got some big hits with runners on base," Fish said. "Some kids did some really good things, especially with two outs today."
North splits this week's series with the Tigers, who won Tuesday's game 11-8 in Baldwin.
The Huskies are scheduled to host D.C. Everest Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Carson Park. Thursday's contest was moved from Carson Park to North High School.
Other baseball scores from Thursday:
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 10
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 0 - game 1 of doubleheader
Menomonie 6, Rice Lake 5 - game 2 of doubleheader; Mustangs' first conference win since 2019
Cloverbelt Conference
Neillsville 14, Owen-Withee 3 (5 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Independence/Gilmanton 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Eleva-Strum 13, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3 (5 innings)
Whitehall 11, Alma/Pepin 4
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 20, Colfax 6 (5 innings)
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 12, Ellsworth 4 - Rails now 4-1