Fish holds first practice as Huskies head baseball coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jordan Fish liked what he saw from his Huskies on his first day as head coach.
The longtime assistant is now in charge of Eau Claire North baseball, taking over for hall of fame coach Bob Johnson.
North won the Big Rivers Conference title and reached the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament in 2022, two goals Fish hopes to accomplish again this season.
"We're going to do things the same way that we have in terms of playing the game the right way," he said after practice Monday. "You come out, you set a goal to compete in the Big Rivers Conference. If we're able to do that, things will take care of themselves. I certainly think we have a team able to do that."
The Huskies saw significant turnover on the field and on the bench, with a number of seniors and assistant coaches moving on after last season. Fish said he will have seven or eight assistants helping run the program in 2023.
Weather permitting, North's first game is scheduled for April 7 in Holmen.