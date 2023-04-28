(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school softball
Cloverbelt Conference
Stanley-Boyd 15, Regis 0 (5 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 10, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2
Augusta 12, Eleva-Strum 2 (5 innings)
Melrose-Mindoro 18, Lincoln 3 (4 innings)
High school baseball
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Ellsworth 8, Elk Mound 2
Nonconference
Altoona 12, New Richmond 11
Girls high school soccer
Regis/McDonell 8, Mauston 0 - Ridenour (R/M): 4 goals; Schroeder (R/M): 3 goals, 4 assists; Saints now 8-0
Boys high school tennis
Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0
NAHL hockey
Wisconsin Windigo 4, Chippewa Steel 2 - Windigo win playoff series, full game recap here