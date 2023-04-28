 Skip to main content
Friday's local scores

By Rebecca Fiala

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school softball

Cloverbelt Conference

Stanley-Boyd 15, Regis 0 (5 innings)

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 10, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2

Augusta 12, Eleva-Strum 2 (5 innings)

Melrose-Mindoro 18, Lincoln 3 (4 innings)

High school baseball

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Ellsworth 8, Elk Mound 2

Nonconference

Altoona 12, New Richmond 11

Girls high school soccer

Regis/McDonell 8, Mauston 0 - Ridenour (R/M): 4 goals; Schroeder (R/M): 3 goals, 4 assists; Saints now 8-0

Boys high school tennis

Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0

NAHL hockey

Wisconsin Windigo 4, Chippewa Steel 2 - Windigo win playoff series, full game recap here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

