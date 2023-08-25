 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
  • 0
082523 Assumption Pepin/Alma football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football 

11 player - Nonconference

La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire Memorial 30 - Abes now 1-1

Menomonie 28, DeForest 6 - Mustangs now 2-0

SPASH 21, Hudson 14 - Raiders now 1-1

River Falls 35, Holmen 7 - Wildcats now 2-0

New Richmond 31, Marshfield 10 - Tigers now 2-0

Rice Lake 34, Superior 10 - Warriors now 1-1

Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6 - Rails now 1-1, Thunder 0-2

Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8 - Crickets now 2-0, Beavers 0-2

Neillsville/Granton 47, Loyal 0 - Warriors now 1-1

Stanley-Boyd 50, Marathon 6 - Orioles now 2-0

Mondovi 32, Osceola 29 - Buffaloes now 2-0

Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12 - Cardinals now 2-0, Panthers now 0-2

Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0 - Mounds now 1-1

Pepin/Alma 69, Assumption 30 - Eagles now 2-0

Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20 - both teams 1-1

Fall River 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Cashton 55, Independence/Gilmanton 0 - Indees now 0-2

Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6

Arcadia 38, Whitehall 20 - Raiders now 2-0, Norse now 0-2

Elmwood/Plum City 52, Blair-Taylor 20 - Wolves now 1-1, Wildcats now 0-2

Glenwood City Barron

Boyceville 26, Cameron 7 - Bulldogs now 2-0

Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17 - Cardinals now 2-0

Pittsville 40, Cadott 26 - Hornets now 0-2

Hurley 28, Ashland 14

Ladysmith 29, Cumberland 9

Grantsburg 27, St. Croix Falls 20 - Pirates now 2-0

Northwestern 30, Somerset 20

Hayward 14, Spooner 0

Baldwin-Woodville 43, G-E-T 7 - Blackhawks now 2-0

Amery 40, Unity 22

Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6 - Panthers now 2-0

8 player - nonconference

Flambeau 54, Mellen 14

Bruce 36, Lincoln 20

Athens 44, Cornell 0

Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0

McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20

Owen-Withee 36, New Auburn 0

Thorp 78, Prairie Farm 46

Boys high school soccer

River Falls 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1 - Gower (A/FC): goal

Eau Claire Memorial 0, Appleton North 0

Somerset 11, Saint Croix Falls/Unity 1

Girls high school tennis

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Chippewa Falls 1

Madison Memorial 6, Chippewa Falls 1

Girls high school volleyball

Bloomer goes 4-0 at UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open (2-0 wins over Kenosha St. Joseph, Jefferson, Platteville, and Monona Grove)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

