Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football
11 player - Nonconference
La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire Memorial 30 - Abes now 1-1
Menomonie 28, DeForest 6 - Mustangs now 2-0
SPASH 21, Hudson 14 - Raiders now 1-1
River Falls 35, Holmen 7 - Wildcats now 2-0
New Richmond 31, Marshfield 10 - Tigers now 2-0
Rice Lake 34, Superior 10 - Warriors now 1-1
Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6 - Rails now 1-1, Thunder 0-2
Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8 - Crickets now 2-0, Beavers 0-2
Neillsville/Granton 47, Loyal 0 - Warriors now 1-1
Stanley-Boyd 50, Marathon 6 - Orioles now 2-0
Mondovi 32, Osceola 29 - Buffaloes now 2-0
Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12 - Cardinals now 2-0, Panthers now 0-2
Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0 - Mounds now 1-1
Pepin/Alma 69, Assumption 30 - Eagles now 2-0
Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20 - both teams 1-1
Fall River 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Cashton 55, Independence/Gilmanton 0 - Indees now 0-2
Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Arcadia 38, Whitehall 20 - Raiders now 2-0, Norse now 0-2
Elmwood/Plum City 52, Blair-Taylor 20 - Wolves now 1-1, Wildcats now 0-2
Glenwood City Barron
Boyceville 26, Cameron 7 - Bulldogs now 2-0
Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17 - Cardinals now 2-0
Pittsville 40, Cadott 26 - Hornets now 0-2
Hurley 28, Ashland 14
Ladysmith 29, Cumberland 9
Grantsburg 27, St. Croix Falls 20 - Pirates now 2-0
Northwestern 30, Somerset 20
Hayward 14, Spooner 0
Baldwin-Woodville 43, G-E-T 7 - Blackhawks now 2-0
Amery 40, Unity 22
Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6 - Panthers now 2-0
8 player - nonconference
Flambeau 54, Mellen 14
Bruce 36, Lincoln 20
Athens 44, Cornell 0
Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0
McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20
Owen-Withee 36, New Auburn 0
Thorp 78, Prairie Farm 46
Boys high school soccer
River Falls 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1 - Gower (A/FC): goal
Eau Claire Memorial 0, Appleton North 0
Somerset 11, Saint Croix Falls/Unity 1
Girls high school tennis
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Chippewa Falls 1
Madison Memorial 6, Chippewa Falls 1
Girls high school volleyball
Bloomer goes 4-0 at UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open (2-0 wins over Kenosha St. Joseph, Jefferson, Platteville, and Monona Grove)