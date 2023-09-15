Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
11-player football
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23 - game recap here
New Richmond 48, Superior 8
Hudson 46, Menomonie 22
River Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 27 - game played at UW-River Falls
Coulee Conference
West Salem 17, Altoona 6
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 16, Fall Creek 14
Neillsville/Granton 24, Mondovi 16
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15
Dairyland Conference
Pepin/Alma 71, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Blair-Taylor 28, Augusta 6
Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8
Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Whitehall 20
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Turtle Lake 18, Colfax 7
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8
Heart o’ North Conference
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Cumberland 28, Barron 14
Cameron 32, Northwestern 14
St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0
Lakeland Conference
Hurley 46, Ladysmith 27
Middle Border Conference
Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28 (overtime)
Amery 14, Osceola 10
Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13
Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28
8-player football
Central Wisconsin - East
Owen-Withee 49, Athens 0
Gilman 1, Greenwood 0 (forfeit)
Central Wisconsin - West
New Auburn 42, Lake Holcombe 22
Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6