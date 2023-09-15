 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

091523 Hudson Menomonie football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

11-player football

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23 - game recap here

New Richmond 48, Superior 8

Hudson 46, Menomonie 22

River Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 27 - game played at UW-River Falls

Coulee Conference

West Salem 17, Altoona 6

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 16, Fall Creek 14

Neillsville/Granton 24, Mondovi 16

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15

Dairyland Conference

Pepin/Alma 71, Independence/Gilmanton 14

Blair-Taylor 28, Augusta 6

Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8

Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Whitehall 20

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Turtle Lake 18, Colfax 7

Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8

Heart o’ North Conference

Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Cumberland 28, Barron 14

Cameron 32, Northwestern 14

St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0

Lakeland Conference

Hurley 46, Ladysmith 27

Middle Border Conference

Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28 (overtime)

Amery 14, Osceola 10

Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13

Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28

8-player football

Central Wisconsin - East

Owen-Withee 49, Athens 0

Gilman 1, Greenwood 0 (forfeit)

Central Wisconsin - West

New Auburn 42, Lake Holcombe 22

Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6

Find coverage from Thursday's games here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

