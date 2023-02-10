 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights, scores

  • Updated
  • 0
021023 Stanley-Boyd Fall Creek GBB senior night ceremony

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 86, Eau Claire North 67 - game recap here

Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 65

Rice Lake 55, River Falls 52

Hudson 51, New Richmond 41

Cloverbelt Conference

Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 45

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 61, Colfax 49 - Jensen (COLF): 20 points

Lakeland Conference

Bruce 59, Flambeau 51

Prairie Farm 67, New Auburn 59

Cornell 70, Lake Holcombe 57

Middle Border Conference

Somerset 79, Altoona 78

Nonconference

Gilmanton 102, Coulee Christian 80

Girls high school basketball

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 75, Regis 42 - Chilson (REG): 22 points

McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40 - Macks complete perfect conference season

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53

Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33

Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43

Colby 53, Spencer 42

Dairyland Conference

Whitehall 63, Augusta 42

Blair-Taylor 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 54 - Wildcats clinch 4th straight Dairyland title

Eleva-Strum 57, Melrose-Mindoro 52

Alma/Pepin 40, Independence 22

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 50, Mondovi 33

Boyceville 44, Glenwood City 10

Colfax 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Elk Mound 77, Spring Valley 34

Heart o' North Conference

Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27

Ashland 41, Barron 34

Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45

Cameron 56, Spooner 25

Saint Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20

Lakeland Conference

Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47

Clear Lake 34, Webster 33

Bruce 44, Flambeau 39

Prairie Farm 66, New Auburn 34

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 53, Somerset 45

Amery 72, Saint Croix Central 62

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 44

Nonconference

Lincoln 60, Gilman 52

Girls high school hockey

CFM Sabers 7, Viroqua 0 - most wins for CFM (14) since 2010-11 season

Boys high school hockey

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Northwest Icemen 1 - Hawks clinch share of Middle Border Conference title (with Amery)

Onalaska 4, Hayward 3 (overtime)

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Stout 0

Women's WIAC gymnastics

UW-La Crosse 190.200, UW-Eau Claire 182.550

UW-Whitewater 189.550, UW-Stout 189.175

Women's college lacrosse

Southwestern 9, UW-Eau Claire 5

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 3, Springfield Jr. Blues 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

