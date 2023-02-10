Friday's Sports Overtime highlights, scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 86, Eau Claire North 67 - game recap here
Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 65
Rice Lake 55, River Falls 52
Hudson 51, New Richmond 41
Cloverbelt Conference
Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 45
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 61, Colfax 49 - Jensen (COLF): 20 points
Lakeland Conference
Bruce 59, Flambeau 51
Prairie Farm 67, New Auburn 59
Cornell 70, Lake Holcombe 57
Middle Border Conference
Somerset 79, Altoona 78
Nonconference
Gilmanton 102, Coulee Christian 80
Girls high school basketball
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 75, Regis 42 - Chilson (REG): 22 points
McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40 - Macks complete perfect conference season
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53
Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33
Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43
Colby 53, Spencer 42
Dairyland Conference
Whitehall 63, Augusta 42
Blair-Taylor 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 54 - Wildcats clinch 4th straight Dairyland title
Eleva-Strum 57, Melrose-Mindoro 52
Alma/Pepin 40, Independence 22
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 50, Mondovi 33
Boyceville 44, Glenwood City 10
Colfax 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Elk Mound 77, Spring Valley 34
Heart o' North Conference
Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27
Ashland 41, Barron 34
Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45
Cameron 56, Spooner 25
Saint Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20
Lakeland Conference
Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47
Clear Lake 34, Webster 33
Bruce 44, Flambeau 39
Prairie Farm 66, New Auburn 34
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 53, Somerset 45
Amery 72, Saint Croix Central 62
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 44
Nonconference
Lincoln 60, Gilman 52
Girls high school hockey
CFM Sabers 7, Viroqua 0 - most wins for CFM (14) since 2010-11 season
Boys high school hockey
Baldwin-Woodville 6, Northwest Icemen 1 - Hawks clinch share of Middle Border Conference title (with Amery)
Onalaska 4, Hayward 3 (overtime)
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Stout 0
Women's WIAC gymnastics
UW-La Crosse 190.200, UW-Eau Claire 182.550
UW-Whitewater 189.550, UW-Stout 189.175
Women's college lacrosse
Southwestern 9, UW-Eau Claire 5
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 3, Springfield Jr. Blues 2