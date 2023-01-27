 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  • Updated
  • 0
012723 River Falls Eau Claire Memorial gbb

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Eau Claire Memorial used a strong second half to edge River Falls, 65-54, Friday at the Eagles Nest.

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54

New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59

Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29

Thanks to Aidan and Rhiannon for calling the action in McDonell's 68-62 win over Osseo-Fairchild!

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62

Fall Creek 51, Regis 44 - Marten (FC): 14 points; Chilson (ECR): 15 points

Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39 - Sarauer (BLOOM): 17 points; Becker (SB): 19 points

Cadott 79, Thorp 56

Gilman 44, Spencer 34

Neillsville 52, Loyal 24

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 73, Alma/Pepin 43 - Steien (BT): 21 points; Thompson (BT): 15 points, 14 assists, 10 steals; Fremstad (BT): 11 points; Noll (AP): 12 points; Auth (AP): 11 points

Independence 42, Eleva-Strum 19 - Bautch (IND): 9 points; Koxlien (ES): 5 points

Lincoln 73, Whitehall 57

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Melrose-Mindoro 44

The Mounders remained undefeated in conference play with a 42-32 win over the Panthers on Friday.

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 42, Durand-Arkansaw 32

Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 39

Elmwood/Plum City 37, Mondovi 31

Heart o' North Conference

Saint Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28

Lakeland Conference

Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 64

New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

Prairie Farm 97, Birchwood 9

Siren 50, Clear Lake 45

Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46

Northwood 36, Frederic 30

Middle Border Conference

Prescott 53, Saint Croix Central 42

Amery 51, Ellsworth 37

Boys high school basketball

Lakeland Conference

Bruce 79, New Auburn 43 - Bruce now 13-2 overall, 10-1 in conference

Clayton 79, Cornell 58

Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38

The Blackhawks and Knights earned road, nonconference wins on Friday night.

Nonconference

Luther 70, Durand-Arkansaw 58

Baldwin-Woodville 54, Mondovi 49

Amery 66, Glenwood City 53

Osceola 53, Colfax 48

Colby 66, Marathon 65

Girls high school hockey

CFM Sabers 2, Fox Cities Stars 2 (overtime)

Boys high school hockey

RAM 5, River Falls 3

Baldwin-Woodville 5, West Salem 1

Black River Falls 3, Somerset 2 (overtime)

UWEC edged Gustavus Adolphus 184.850-183.750 Friday at McPhee Center.

Women's WIAC gymnastics

UW-Eau Claire 184.850, Gustavus Adolphus 183.750

UW-Oshkosh 189.475, UW-Stout 187.225

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, Northland College 3 (overtime): Green (UWEC): game-winning goal

UW-Stevens Point 4, UW-Stout 1

Women's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Stevens Point 1

NAHL hockey

Janesville Jets 3, Chippewa Steel 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

