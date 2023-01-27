(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54
New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59
Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62
Fall Creek 51, Regis 44 - Marten (FC): 14 points; Chilson (ECR): 15 points
Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39 - Sarauer (BLOOM): 17 points; Becker (SB): 19 points
Cadott 79, Thorp 56
Gilman 44, Spencer 34
Neillsville 52, Loyal 24
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 73, Alma/Pepin 43 - Steien (BT): 21 points; Thompson (BT): 15 points, 14 assists, 10 steals; Fremstad (BT): 11 points; Noll (AP): 12 points; Auth (AP): 11 points
Independence 42, Eleva-Strum 19 - Bautch (IND): 9 points; Koxlien (ES): 5 points
Lincoln 73, Whitehall 57
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Melrose-Mindoro 44
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 42, Durand-Arkansaw 32
Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 39
Elmwood/Plum City 37, Mondovi 31
Heart o' North Conference
Saint Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28
Lakeland Conference
Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 64
New Auburn 59, Bruce 20
Prairie Farm 97, Birchwood 9
Siren 50, Clear Lake 45
Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46
Northwood 36, Frederic 30
Middle Border Conference
Prescott 53, Saint Croix Central 42
Amery 51, Ellsworth 37
Boys high school basketball
Lakeland Conference
Bruce 79, New Auburn 43 - Bruce now 13-2 overall, 10-1 in conference
Clayton 79, Cornell 58
Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38
Nonconference
Luther 70, Durand-Arkansaw 58
Baldwin-Woodville 54, Mondovi 49
Amery 66, Glenwood City 53
Osceola 53, Colfax 48
Colby 66, Marathon 65
Girls high school hockey
CFM Sabers 2, Fox Cities Stars 2 (overtime)
Boys high school hockey
RAM 5, River Falls 3
Baldwin-Woodville 5, West Salem 1
Black River Falls 3, Somerset 2 (overtime)
Women's WIAC gymnastics
UW-Eau Claire 184.850, Gustavus Adolphus 183.750
UW-Oshkosh 189.475, UW-Stout 187.225
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, Northland College 3 (overtime): Green (UWEC): game-winning goal
UW-Stevens Point 4, UW-Stout 1
Women's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Stevens Point 1
NAHL hockey
Janesville Jets 3, Chippewa Steel 1