(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Boys high school basketball
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 65, Thorp 54 - Macks clinch outright Western Cloverbelt title
Fall Creek 84, Cadott 48
Osseo-Fairchild 84, Regis 74
Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 43
Owen-Withee 74, Colby 64
Dairyland Conference
Gilmanton 77, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 61, Spring Valley 50
Girls high school basketball
Heart o' North Conference
Barron 52, Ladysmith 35
Lakeland Conference
Flambeau 58, Cornell 41