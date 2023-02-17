 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Boys high school basketball

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 65, Thorp 54 - Macks clinch outright Western Cloverbelt title

Fall Creek 84, Cadott 48

Osseo-Fairchild 84, Regis 74

Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 43

Owen-Withee 74, Colby 64

Dairyland Conference

Gilmanton 77, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 61, Spring Valley 50

Girls high school basketball

Heart o' North Conference

Barron 52, Ladysmith 35

Lakeland Conference

Flambeau 58, Cornell 41

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

