Glenwood City football receiving new helmets from Packers

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Glenwood City Hilltoppers football team will have new helmets next season thanks to the Green Bay Packers.
Glenwood City was one of 10 high schools in Wisconsin chosen by the Packers for its Helmet Give Back Program, which saw more than 90 coaches and athletic directors apply to receive new Xenith helmets last fall.
The helmet packages, custom fit to the Hilltoppers colors, will be awarded this summer and will supplement or replace the team's equipment inventory.
The gift is part of a donation match by Xenith and also made possible by American Family Insurance.
“We’re proud to partner with American Family Insurance and Xenith to help provide brand new helmets to these schools and to help give high school teams the support and resources they need,” Ryan Fencl, Packers football outreach manager, said in a release. “Ensuring that schools have all the equipment they need so their students can take the field safely is critical, and we know these helmets will aid in the continued, successful development of these schools’ football programs.”