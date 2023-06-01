 Skip to main content
Grantsburg blanks Fall Creek to advance to state

  • Updated
060123 Grantsburg softball wins sectional title

Grantsburg earned a 3-0 win over Fall Creek Thursday to return to the state softball tournament.

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Piper Olson pitched a complete game shutout and the Grantsburg Pirates softball team advanced to state with a 3-0 win over the Fall Creek Crickets Thursday.

Grantsburg will play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals next Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The Pirates won last year's title with wins over Luther and Horicon.

See all of the D4 sectional winners here

Thursday's game started 90 minutes late due to severe weather that rolled through the area.

When it moved out, the Pirates rolled to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and a 3-0 lead after two.

Fall Creek's best scoring chance came in the fifth inning, but Olson secured a strikeout to end the rally.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

