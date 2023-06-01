Grantsburg blanks Fall Creek to advance to state

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Piper Olson pitched a complete game shutout and the Grantsburg Pirates softball team advanced to state with a 3-0 win over the Fall Creek Crickets Thursday.
Grantsburg will play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals next Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The Pirates won last year's title with wins over Luther and Horicon.
Thursday's game started 90 minutes late due to severe weather that rolled through the area.
When it moved out, the Pirates rolled to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and a 3-0 lead after two.
Fall Creek's best scoring chance came in the fifth inning, but Olson secured a strikeout to end the rally.