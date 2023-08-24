Husky heroes! North tops Logan 35-34 in OT

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ty Schauf scored the game-tying touchdown in overtime and Aaron Solberg converted the game-winning extra point afterward as Eau Claire North edged La Crosse Logan, 35-34, in overtime Thursday at Carson Park.
North led 14-7 at halftime.
Logan scored first, but North rallied to tie the game on a Brady Jensen touchdown catch in the first quarter.
In the second period, Cam Olson broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run.
The Rangers rallied for three quick scores in the third quarter. Johnny Leaver tied the game at 14, then Bradley Check took a jet sweep play call into the end zone with 5:17 remaining in the period to increase Logan's lead to 21-14.
The Rangers scored again minutes later when Check found Jacob Hackbarth for a touchdown.
But the Huskies got another huge offensive play when McCracken connected with Aaron Solberg for a 72-yard touchdown to bring the score to 28-21.
In the fourth quarter, North converted a fourth-and-goal when McCracken found Jensen for the game-tying score with just under four minutes remaining.
In overtime, Check scored on Logan's first possession, but the Huskies blocked the extra point to make score 34-28.
The Huskies then converted multiple fourth downs on their first possession to win the game.
North will meet Eau Claire Memorial on Friday, September 1, in the 60th edition of the 'crosstown showdown.'