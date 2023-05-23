 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Immanuel Lutheran, North softball teams earn dramatic playoff wins

  • Updated
  • 0
052323 Gilman Immanuel Lutheran softball playoffs

The Huskies defeated the Mustangs, 4-3, in nine innings Tuesday in a regional semifinal.

(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA regional softball playoff scores

Division 1

North softball head coach Kelsie Fitch and senior Isabella Olson talk about the Huskies walk-off win over Menomonie in the regional playoffs.

Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 3 (9 innings) - North at SPASH on Thursday

Chippewa Falls beat Memorial 13-0 in five innings Tuesday in a regional semifinals matchup at Casper Park.

Chippewa Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (5 innings)

New Richmond 2, Marshfield 0 - New Richmond at Chippewa Falls on Thursday

River Falls 6, Hudson 5 - River Falls at Superior on Thursday

See the full D1 bracket here

Division 2

Ellsworth 11, Black River Falls 7

Rice Lake 11, Altoona 4 - Rice Lake at Ellsworth on Thursday

Saint Croix Central 14, Amery 0 (5 innings)

Hayward 13, Osceola 0 (6 innings) - SCC at Hayward on Thursday

See the full Division 2 bracket here

Division 3

Northwestern 9, Barron 1

Somerset 7, Spooner 0 - Somerset at Northwestern on Thursday

Bloomer 11, Cumberland 8

Saint Croix Falls 8, Unity 2 - Bloomer at SCF on Thursday

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Arcadia 1

Neillsville 7, Stanley-Boyd 6 - Neillsville at S-B on Thursday

Elk Mound 5, Durand-Arkansaw 4

Prescott 10, G-E-T 0 (6 innings) - Elk Mound at Prescott on Thursday

See the full Division 3 bracket here

Division 4

Grantsburg 17, Frederic/Luck 0 (3 innings)

Phillips 11, Ladysmith 4 - Phillips at Grantsburg on Thursday

Chequamegon 7, Cameron 6

Shell Lake 16, Clayton/Turtle Lake 0 - Chequamegon at Shell Lake on Thursday

Fall Creek 15, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 (3 innings)

Boyceville 22, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 6 - Boyceville at Fall Creek on Thursday

Cadott 7, Augusta 4

The Vikings earned a walk-off win Tuesday, defeating the Ramblers 12-2 in five innings.

Colfax 12, Eau Claire Regis 2 (5 innings) - Cadott at Colfax on Thursday

Blair-Taylor 15, Loyal/Greenwood 0 (3 innings) - Luther at B-T on Thursday

Cochrane-Fountain City 7, Mondovi 2

Osseo-Fairchild 18, Melrose-Mindoro 10 - O-F at C-FC on Thursday

See the full Division 4 bracket here

Division 5

The Macks took an early lead and defeated the Cardinals 5-2 Tuesday in a regional playoff matchup at Casper Park.

McDonell Central 8, Thorp 2

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran softball coach Rhonda White talks about her teams' comeback win over Gilman to open the WIAA playoffs.

The Lancers opened their WIAA playoff run with a 5-3 win over Gilman Tuesday at Carson Park.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Gilman 3 - Immanuel at McDonell Central on Thursday

Rib Lake 11, Prairie Farm 1 (5 innings)

Athens 14, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)

Drummond 15, South Shore 0 (3 innings)

Flambeau 10, Hurley 9 - Flambeau at Drummond on Thursday

Assumption 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (5 innings)

Pepin/Alma 12, Independence/Gilmanton 2 (6 innings)

Columbus Catholic 15, Lincoln 0 (4 innings) - Pepin/Alma at Columbus Catholic on Thursday

See the full Division 5 bracket here

Other local scores from Tuesday

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 9, Rice Lake 5

Hudson 6, Menomonie 0 - Berkhof (HUD): no-hitter; Raiders clinch share of BRC title

Nonconference

Eau Claire Regis 14, Ladysmith 5 - Ramblers now 19-2

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 1, River Falls 1

Mid-Western Conference

Regis/McDonell 8, Mauston 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

