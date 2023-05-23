Immanuel Lutheran, North softball teams earn dramatic playoff wins

(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA regional softball playoff scores
Division 1
Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 3 (9 innings) - North at SPASH on Thursday
Chippewa Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (5 innings)
New Richmond 2, Marshfield 0 - New Richmond at Chippewa Falls on Thursday
River Falls 6, Hudson 5 - River Falls at Superior on Thursday
Division 2
Ellsworth 11, Black River Falls 7
Rice Lake 11, Altoona 4 - Rice Lake at Ellsworth on Thursday
Saint Croix Central 14, Amery 0 (5 innings)
Hayward 13, Osceola 0 (6 innings) - SCC at Hayward on Thursday
Division 3
Northwestern 9, Barron 1
Somerset 7, Spooner 0 - Somerset at Northwestern on Thursday
Bloomer 11, Cumberland 8
Saint Croix Falls 8, Unity 2 - Bloomer at SCF on Thursday
Baldwin-Woodville 6, Arcadia 1
Neillsville 7, Stanley-Boyd 6 - Neillsville at S-B on Thursday
Elk Mound 5, Durand-Arkansaw 4
Prescott 10, G-E-T 0 (6 innings) - Elk Mound at Prescott on Thursday
Division 4
Grantsburg 17, Frederic/Luck 0 (3 innings)
Phillips 11, Ladysmith 4 - Phillips at Grantsburg on Thursday
Chequamegon 7, Cameron 6
Shell Lake 16, Clayton/Turtle Lake 0 - Chequamegon at Shell Lake on Thursday
Fall Creek 15, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 (3 innings)
Boyceville 22, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 6 - Boyceville at Fall Creek on Thursday
Cadott 7, Augusta 4
Colfax 12, Eau Claire Regis 2 (5 innings) - Cadott at Colfax on Thursday
Blair-Taylor 15, Loyal/Greenwood 0 (3 innings) - Luther at B-T on Thursday
Cochrane-Fountain City 7, Mondovi 2
Osseo-Fairchild 18, Melrose-Mindoro 10 - O-F at C-FC on Thursday
Division 5
McDonell Central 8, Thorp 2
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Gilman 3 - Immanuel at McDonell Central on Thursday
Rib Lake 11, Prairie Farm 1 (5 innings)
Athens 14, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)
Drummond 15, South Shore 0 (3 innings)
Flambeau 10, Hurley 9 - Flambeau at Drummond on Thursday
Assumption 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (5 innings)
Pepin/Alma 12, Independence/Gilmanton 2 (6 innings)
Columbus Catholic 15, Lincoln 0 (4 innings) - Pepin/Alma at Columbus Catholic on Thursday
Other local scores from Tuesday
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 9, Rice Lake 5
Hudson 6, Menomonie 0 - Berkhof (HUD): no-hitter; Raiders clinch share of BRC title
Nonconference
Eau Claire Regis 14, Ladysmith 5 - Ramblers now 19-2
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 1, River Falls 1
Mid-Western Conference
Regis/McDonell 8, Mauston 1