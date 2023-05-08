 Skip to main content
Immanuel softball wins city showdown vs Regis, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
050823 Regis Immanuel Lutheran softball

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

High school softball

Nonconference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Eau Claire Regis 1 - Radichel (ECIL): 2-3, RBI; Wales (ECIL): 2-4, 2 RBI; Kazemba (ECIL): 6 IP, 7K, R

Augusta 9, Durand-Arkansaw 2

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 5, Stanley-Boyd 4 - Crickets clinch a share of conference title

Osseo-Fairchild 15, Cadott 4

High school baseball

Cloverbelt Conference

Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 3

Bloomer 18, Cadott 7 (6 innings) - completion of suspended game from April 28

Bloomer 11, Cadott 0 (5 innings)

Neillsville 5, Columbus Catholic 3

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 27, Augusta 4 (5 innings)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 15, Boyceville 4 (5 innings)

Nonconference

Arcadia 9, Altoona 7

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

