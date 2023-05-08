Immanuel softball wins city showdown vs Regis, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school softball
Nonconference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Eau Claire Regis 1 - Radichel (ECIL): 2-3, RBI; Wales (ECIL): 2-4, 2 RBI; Kazemba (ECIL): 6 IP, 7K, R
Augusta 9, Durand-Arkansaw 2
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 5, Stanley-Boyd 4 - Crickets clinch a share of conference title
Osseo-Fairchild 15, Cadott 4
High school baseball
Cloverbelt Conference
Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 3
Bloomer 18, Cadott 7 (6 innings) - completion of suspended game from April 28
Bloomer 11, Cadott 0 (5 innings)
Neillsville 5, Columbus Catholic 3
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 27, Augusta 4 (5 innings)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 15, Boyceville 4 (5 innings)
Nonconference
Arcadia 9, Altoona 7