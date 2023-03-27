Jill Italiano resigns as North girls basketball head coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire North Huskies girls basketball will be under new leadership next season.
Jill Italiano resigned from her position as head coach, North Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner told News 18 Monday.
Italiano spoke with her players Monday afternoon about the decision.
A standout player at North, Italiano led the Huskies program for five seasons, including some challenging times during the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, North finished second in the Big Rivers Conference standings. This past season, North was 6-8 in league play and lost in the opening round of the playoffs.
Pernsteiner said he hopes to have a new head coach in place by mid May.