 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kongshaug, Chaffee go 1-2 at Husky Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
082823 Sarah Chaffee Belle Kongshaug Husky Invite

Sarah Chaffee, left, and Belle Kongshaug, right, survey the 13th green at Lake Hallie Golf Course during the Husky Invite on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Colfax/Elk Mound sophomore Belle Kongshaug won the Husky Invite and her CloverCroix Conference match in Mondovi on Monday

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Colfax/Elk Mound Belle Kongshaug was the only player under par Monday at the Husky Invite at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

The sophomore earned medalist honors by recording an 18-hole score of 69, or 1-under par. She later won the CloverCroix Conference match at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi by six strokes.

Chippewa Falls' Sarah Chaffee, one of Kongshaug's playing partners, finished second with a 7-over par 77. The Cardinals junior also was credited with winning a Big Rivers Conference match after tying for the best 9-hole score Monday with Hudson's McKenna Zignnego.

Find full Husky Invite results here

Colfax/Elk Mound sophomore Belle Kongshaug was the only golfer under par Monday at the Husky Invite at Lake Hallie Golf Course

Find full BRC match results here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you