Kongshaug, Chaffee go 1-2 at Husky Invite

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Colfax/Elk Mound Belle Kongshaug was the only player under par Monday at the Husky Invite at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
The sophomore earned medalist honors by recording an 18-hole score of 69, or 1-under par. She later won the CloverCroix Conference match at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi by six strokes.
Chippewa Falls' Sarah Chaffee, one of Kongshaug's playing partners, finished second with a 7-over par 77. The Cardinals junior also was credited with winning a Big Rivers Conference match after tying for the best 9-hole score Monday with Hudson's McKenna Zignnego.
Find full Husky Invite results here