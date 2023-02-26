Korger Siblings share special status

Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY... .A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western Wisconsin, where near one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are expected. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&