Korger Siblings share special status

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - The Korger kids have always been competitive.
Their parents encouraged them to set goals and achieve them. Their father, Luke Korger, was a basketball coach for many years.
So it's no surprise that Kayne, Ashlyn and Kennedy Korger have made history for Augusta High School.
The three basketball players have now each scored 1,000 points after Kennedy reached the milestone in January. Only 16 players from Augusta have accomplished the feat.
What made this latest one extra special was how many people were involved.
Kennedy reached the milestone on a layup against Blair-Taylor High School on a play called by Ashlyn, Augusta's interim head coach, and executed by Aubrey Korger, the younger sister of Kennedy and Ashlyn.
The play itself, known as "Green Bay" was one Ashlyn learned watching her father coach.
In the moment, Kennedy did not realize what she had accomplished, but Ashlyn did, and called timeout so the team and crowd could congratulate the senior.
"I think Ash and I hugged the entire timeout time," Kennedy said. "It felt so special because I remember every detail about Ashlyn's."
That moment came in 2019. Kayne's 1,000th point came in 2017.
"The first thing Kayne said to me was welcome to the club," Kennedy said. "And I think that was a really cool club to be a part of."
Parents Luke and Jessica Korger said they are proud of their children's athletics talents, but also who they've each become off the court.
Aubrey is only a sophomore. Kayne Korger, the youngest sibling in the family, has yet to reach high school.