Ladysmith celebrates 6 seniors with signing day ceremony

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - A special group of Ladysmith High School athletes celebrated a special milestone in their careers Wednesday.
Six seniors - Madeline Bunton, Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Brady Ingersoll, Eli Rogers and Callie Rozak - put pen to paper to signal their commitment to compete in college.
Bunton will swim for St. Cloud State University.
Allison Clark will compete in volleyball and track at St. Norbert College.
Emerson Clark will join the track and field program at UW-Oshkosh, her dream school.
Ingersoll, the school's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, will join Bethan Lutheran College in Mankto. His teammate Rogers will join the University of Dubuque next season.
Rozak will continue her softball career at Salem Community College in New Jersey.