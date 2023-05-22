Ladysmith, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser win titles at Flambeau regional

TONY (WQOW) - Results from Monday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 track and field regional at Flambeau High School.
Girls top 5 team scores:
1. Ladysmith, 160
2. Cadott, 113
3. McDonell Central, 100
4. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 66
5. Gilman, 62
Boys top 5 team scores:
1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 105
2. Owen-Withee, 98
3. McDonell Central, 96
4. Ladysmith, 87
5. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 77
The top four finishers from each event qualify for Thursday's sectional meet in Cameron.
