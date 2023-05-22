 Skip to main content
Ladysmith, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser win titles at Flambeau regional

052223 Flambeau track and field regional

TONY (WQOW) - Results from Monday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 track and field regional at Flambeau High School.

Girls top 5 team scores:

1. Ladysmith, 160

2. Cadott, 113

3. McDonell Central, 100

4. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 66

5. Gilman, 62

Boys top 5 team scores:

1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 105

2. Owen-Withee, 98

3. McDonell Central, 96

4. Ladysmith, 87

5. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 77

The top four finishers from each event qualify for Thursday's sectional meet in Cameron.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

