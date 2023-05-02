Liddell's game-winner sends North past Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Abbey Liddell scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation and the Eau Claire North girls soccer team snapped a long losing streak against Eau Claire Memorial with a 2-1 win Tuesday.
It's been over a decade since the Huskies defeated the Old Abes. North head coach Terry Albrecht was not sure when the last victory was.
After a scoreless first half, Ella Herman gave Memorial a 1-0 lead with a unassisted goal at 60:49.
North responded less than six minutes later, when Leah Nelson set up Halle Steinmetz to even the match.
Then, with just under one minute remaining in regulation, Liddell was presented with an open net after a scramble for a loose ball.
With the win, North improves to 5-1-2 overall and 3-1-1 in Big Rivers Conference play.